National Apprenticeship Week 2021 date announced

#NAW2021 @Apprenticeships - National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will take place from 8 to 14 February 2021
The annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships will shine a light on the amazing work being done by employers and apprentices across the country
The Week will also recognise how employers of all sizes have stepped up to the challenge during this unprecedented time.
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan has announced today (Monday 21 September 2020) the 14th annual National Apprenticeship Week will take place from 8 to 14 February 2021.
The annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships, taking place across England, will showcase how apprenticeships have helped employers and people of all ages and backgrounds.
Employers are encouraged to promote the great work of their apprentices, whilst highlighting the many benefits apprenticeships bring to their business. Apprentices, at all stages of their learning will also be celebrated over the course of National Apprenticeship Week 2021.
Bringing together apprenticeship ambassadors, MPs, training providers, apprentices, parents and employers, National Apprenticeship Week highlights the work being done across the whole apprenticeship community to promote apprenticeships and their impact.
Announcing the date for the Week in 2021, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said:
“National Apprenticeship Week is a great opportunity to highlight the amazing opportunities that an apprenticeship brings to employers, individuals and the economy.
“It has been fantastic to see how employers of all sizes have gone above and beyond to ensure apprentices can continue their studies during this unprecedented time. The week is also an opportunity to shine a light on how apprentices of all ages and backgrounds are helping to transform businesses across the country.
“As a former apprentice I know what a life changing experience it can be, and I’m looking forward to being part of National Apprenticeship Week 2021 and seeing first-hand the inspiring ways apprentices and their employers continue to deliver.”
National Apprenticeship Week 2020 was a hugely successful week. Highlights included:
- Over 900 events taking place across England;
- Research commissioned with Mumsnet, revealing outdated views of apprenticeships holding young people back, resulted in over 60 articles in national press and broadcast media;
- Over 1700 articles, features and interviews about apprenticeships appearing during the Week, locally, regionally and nationally;
- NAW2020 and National Apprenticeship Week trended on Twitter on launch day, with #LookBeyond, #AskAnApprentice and #AskAnEmployer all trended UK wide on Twitter over the course of the Week;
- Apprentices, apprentice employers, parents and teachers all supported the Week on social media, with stakeholder toolkits and assets downloaded over 16,000 times.
Peter Mucklow, Further Education Director, Education and Skills Funding Agency concluded:
“I encourage employers, providers, partners and apprentices to start planning for National Apprenticeship Week 2021 now so we can spend the week collectively celebrating the impact of apprenticeships on individuals and our great businesses and public services.
“In the coming months we will release more details for National Apprenticeship Week 2021. By sharing the date in advance I am hopeful that our many partners will start to plan some fresh and inspiring activity that they will run during the Week.”
The theme of National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will be announced later in the Autumn.