 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Transport giant mobilises 25,000-strong vehicle fleet to drive university students home for Christmas

Details
Hits: 143
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

As university students across the UK face potential chaos attempting to return home for the Christmas break, leading transport management provider Transport2 has assembled its national operator network for a UK-wide student repatriation mission.

The vehicle fleet is made up of 25,000 shared vehicles across more than 400 transport operators, and will be deployed across the UK to partner universities, working in conjunction with these institutions to deliver students home in staggered windows between 3-9 December, 

Through this initiative, the business aims to highlight the availability and willingness of the transport industry to support UK students during a time of continued uncertainty. The business is able to call upon a widespread vehicle fleet of coaches, minibuses and other shared transport spread across the entirety of the UK, to ensure safe seating of 1m apart for students struggling to arrange transport home for Christmas. 

Transport2’s service and processes mean students can remain the Government-mandated one metre apart from the next passenger. Mitigating factors apply on shared transport such as passengers not facing each other and wearing face coverings at all times. 

The business is further ensuring student safety with a range of precautionary measures, including provision of larger vehicles and seating plans to maintain distancing. These include a cap on the number of students allowed to ride on each vehicle, and all vehicle touchpoints being thoroughly sanitised between journeys. 

Transport2 has also been working with companies like Host International to transport their international university students between the campus and UK airports. Transport2 provided all students with fresh masks and antibacterial gels before boarding the vehicles, and provided a full meet and greet service on the day via an on-site team. 

Aneta Chua, direct sales co-ordinator of Host International said:

“Transport2 fully met all our requirements to complete satisfaction. The students said all the meet and greet staff were very friendly, helpful and communication was brilliant.”

Godfrey Ryan, CEO of Transport2, said:

“Many students have endured an extremely challenging first semester away from home in these unprecedented circumstances. During these times, it has arguably never been more important for us all to join forces and work together to ensure they can travel home safely to be with family for the festive season. 

“We have worked closely with the tertiary education sector for years and, through our unparalleled national network of transport operators, we can bring together thousands of vehicles – enough for every university student that needs a safe means of returning home this Christmas.” 

Actor Paul Rider visits Southwark Collegeâ€™s Drama students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege welcomed professional actor Paul Rider to co-host an
University of Derby wins Guardian University Award
Sector News
@DerbyUni has won the @Guardian University Award 2020 for Social and C
FINAL CALL FOR MIDLANDS STEM ORGANISATIONS TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING
Sector News
Organisations in the West Midlands have just days left to apply for a

Transport2, which specialises in the education and corporate transport industries, works with universities, schools and businesses across the UK to facilitate safer, greener, smarter, socially-distanced travel. Also operating in the education sector across 700 travel routes, the business currently enables 11,000 children to travel to and from school safely each day. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Actor Paul Rider visits Southwark College’s Drama students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege welcomed professional actor Paul Rider to co-host an
Lewisham College Production Arts students reimagine the Pantomime
Sector News
Production Arts students @LewishamCollege have been working behind the
University of Derby wins Guardian University Award
Sector News
@DerbyUni has won the @Guardian University Award 2020 for Social and C
FINAL CALL FOR MIDLANDS STEM ORGANISATIONS TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING
Sector News
Organisations in the West Midlands have just days left to apply for a
Community spirit shining bright with Cambridge Regional College foodbank donations
Sector News
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in all areas of
Creative team at Burton and South Derbyshire College raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of staff from the Creative Department at Burton and South Derby
National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 national winners unveiled
Sector News
National @Apprenticeship Awards 2020 (#AppAwards2020) national winners
The Spending Review’s commitment that the UK’s economic recovery ‘must be green’ sends a positive signal
Sector News
The Aldersgate Group is an alliance of leaders from business, politics
Education infrastructure is expected to feature heavily in this week's spending review
Sector News
#SpendingReview from @RishiSunak - The Government is expected to deliv
SPENDING REVIEW FACTSHEET – DELIVERING PUBLIC SERVICE PROMISES
Sector News
During these are difficult and uncertain economic times it is right th
UK is the 12th highest investor in education in the world
Sector News
In light of The Chancellor announcing a £2.2bn increase in the school
Rishi Sunak's Spending Review 2020 Speech
Sector News
The Spending Review 2020 speech as delivered by Chancellor @RishiSunak

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5133)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page