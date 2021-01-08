 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College offers free PE lessons to boost lockdown fitness for children

Details
Hits: 606
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jo Maher, Principal and CEO of Loughborough College

Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) is offering free online PE lessons to boost lockdown health for children as part of the Daily Telegraph’s Keep Kids Active campaign.

The College will broadcast five, 60-minute PE lessons on social media aimed at getting 10-14-year-old children moving and staying active, whilst developing the learning outcomes of the national curriculum. The Telegraph campaign urges the government to ensure children’s physical fitness is supported during lockdown.

The online lessons have been designed by a qualified PE teacher so that they can be done in any home and the majority of sessions require no equipment or need for parental supervision, making them highly accessible.

The College is also offering a free Step Into Health qualification to parents which teaches nutrition, healthy lifestyles, physical activity and stress management.

Jo Maher, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said:

“We have a proud sporting heritage at Loughborough College and a passion for supporting our community. By combining the two, we want to play our part in boosting the physical and mental health of young people during this lockdown.

“The Telegraph’s Keep Kids Active campaign is a fantastic initiative and a perfect platform upon which we, and other organisations around the country, can make a difference.

“To deliver maximum impact we hope to collaborate with schools and colleges across the UK who can use these lessons as part of their remote delivery and also get involved by adding their own lessons to the free resource bank.  I am delighted that Ashmole Academy, North London, have already joined the campaign and will lead on week two of lessons.”

Jo added: “For parents who want to get involved they can join in the virtual classes and we also run a fantastic qualification called Step Into Health which is totally free and which gives practical and professional guidance around nutrition, healthy lifestyle, physical activity and stress management.”

Each online PE lesson will aim to cover three of the four aims of the National Curriculum for PE, develop competence to excel in a broad range of physical activities, are physically active for sustained periods of time, lead healthy, active lives.

Adam Sills, Head of Sport at The Telegraph, said:

"We are delighted and hugely grateful that world-class tuition will be turbo-charging the Daily Telegraph's Keep Kids Active Campaign from Jan 18.

“Our call on Government to urgently tackle the burden lockdown is placing on children has struck a chord with the sporting sector like few newspaper campaigns have done before. Loughborough College's plan to keep children active in line with the PE curriculum is a potential lifeline for parents during the difficult weeks ahead.”

Important update - online learning until 29 January
Sector News
Welsh Government has recently agreed that all schools, colleges and in
How Dormant Assets Scheme is supporting urgent work to tackle youth unemployment
Sector News
Â£800 million for communities across the UK from unused bank accounts
Get the facts about vulnerable and critical worker children
Sector News
All schools and colleges are closed to all but vulnerable children and

The College’s sporting alumni includes England internationals Ben Chilwell, Steph Houghton, Harvey Barnes and Jude Bellingham, along with Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and tennis star Katie Boulter.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Multimillion Pound Saving for the FE Sector as Colchester Institute wins seven-year VAT dispute with HMRC
Sector News
@ColchesterInst has won a seven-year dispute with @HMRCgovuk, in a dec
Important update - online learning until 29 January
Sector News
Welsh Government has recently agreed that all schools, colleges and in
How Dormant Assets Scheme is supporting urgent work to tackle youth unemployment
Sector News
£800 million for communities across the UK from unused bank accounts
Get the facts about vulnerable and critical worker children
Sector News
All schools and colleges are closed to all but vulnerable children and
Develop Training pledges to help increase industry diversity as its women in utilities programme gets underway
Sector News
A leading utilities training provider has pledged to play a full and a
Science Museum opens its digital doors during lockdown
Sector News
To Start the New Year, @ScienceMuseum opens its digital doors during l
Telecoms Giants sign up to Oak National Academy campaign to for universal free access to education sites
Sector News
Background no longer a barrier to lockdown learning @OakNationalOak Na
LGA: Suspend resumption of school inspections
Sector News
Speaking ahead of Ofsted’s planned resumption of some inspection act
NUS Scotland responds to the First Minister’s announcement on online learning
Sector News
Responding to the First Minister’s announcement today that universit
NEU comment on the ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey
Sector News
Commenting on the latest Coronavirus Infection Survey published by the
14-16 Hospitality and Catering student wins ‘Student of the Term’
Sector News
@HughBaird 14-16 College student, Jake Stephenson, recently won the 14
DfE rapid rebuttal communications team clarify on misleading reporting on working with BT to provide cheap broadband
Sector News
@educationgovuk recent 'rapid rebuttal' communications team clarify: M

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

Performing Arts | Insight | Barton Peveril Sixth Form College

Performing Arts | Insight | Barton Peveril Sixth...

Watch this video for an insight into studying Performing Arts at Barton Peveril Sixth Form College.

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

Develop Training pledges to help increase industry diversity as its women in utilities programme gets underway: A l… https://t.co/NTEXJrx4mm
View Original Tweet

Penguin PR
Penguin PR has published a new article: Develop Training pledges to help increase industry diversity as its women in utilities programme gets underway yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5219)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, o