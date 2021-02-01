 
Be part of the next generation of professionals at SERC

Details
South Eastern Regional College

South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is encouraging students to focus on their future and apply for higher education programmes which will set them on course to be part of the next generation of professionals.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive at SERC said,

“We encourage students to do their research and make early application for our higher education programmes where we offer Degrees, Foundation Degrees, HNDs, HNCs and Higher-Level Apprenticeships in subjects from Computing to Engineering, Construction to Healthcare Practice, Business Management to Hospitality Management, Applied Science to Music, to Sport Exercise and Fitness.

“The standard of teaching at SERC scores well above the UK benchmark for Higher Education (National Student Survey 2020) and our higher education students have an achievement rate of 94%.   Many of our programmes are accredited by universities and are delivered to the exacting standards demanded by, for example, Liverpool John Moores, Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast, here at SERC. Studying higher education full-time at the College can save up to £1500 per year.

He added, “Everyone has faced massive challenges during this past year, and we recognise that the path to Higher Education has not been what anyone expected.   At SERC we acted swiftly as the Covid-19 pandemic struck, continuing online. A fact recognised by our students who rated SERC online learning materials 4.8 out of 5.

Ken concluded, “The key to employability is making sure the skills and qualifications students have, are the ones employers want.  At SERC, our close links with industry means we know where the jobs are going to be and how to get students ready. As well as gaining qualifications, SERC students can set up a student company, take part in industry projects and placements and develop skills such as problem solving, communication, critical thinking, people management and team working which will make all the difference when progressing to further study or employment.”

Apply online for Higher Education courses commencing September 2021 at www.serc.ac.uk Download our Higher Education Prospectus to find out how you could be part of the next generation of professionals #BetterOffAtSERC #OnlineAndOpenForBusiness Find us on Facebook, search SERC.

