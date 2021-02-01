Staff from local timber company latest to complete Chartered Manager process at Fife College

Office Manager, Gill Grant and Managing Director, Chris Devanny, from Timber Garden Buildings Scotland have both completed a CMI Level 8 Diploma in Management and Leadership at Fife College’s (@fifecollege) Andrew Carnegie Business School, allowing them to become Chartered Managers.
Chartered status recognises managers with exceptional management and leadership skills, and is the highest status that can be achieved in the management and leadership profession,
Fife College is the only college in Scotland that is a devolved CMI Chartered Manager Assessment Centre, which allowed Gill and Chris to study for their diplomas closer to home.
Established in 2011, Timber Garden Buildings Scotland is a local run business with several selling agents throughout Scotland and an indoor village showroom in the Pitteuchar area of Glenrothes. They distribute a range of timber products including garden sheds, garages, summer houses, children’s playhouses, potting sheds, and dog kennels.
Office Manager Gill says her new qualification has set her up perfectly as she looks to progress her career within the company. Gill said:
“The course has allowed me to build on existing work skills and experience whilst broadening my knowledge base through exploring different management and leadership style models.
"I'm now placed in a strong position where a future appointment to the board of directors is within reach.
“The mixture of self-directed learning, coupled with the evening group classes, solidified and consolidated the knowledge and learning models seamlessly.
"The faculty staff were fantastic and adaptable to my needs and the feedback given was excellent too.”
Managing Director Chris feels their success on the course has had a positive impact on the wider organisation. Chris, who is now exploring going on to do Business degree, said:
“The course has given me the opportunity to learn and fine tune my management style to suit the needs of the business.
"After achieving the qualification, I received feedback saying that there is a better feel within the company and there is also better structure to the working days.
“Building on this success, I am looking into doing a BA in Business Enterprise which I’m keen to explore further. I’ll also look to keep up high standards and encourage others to achieve their full potential not only within the business but also in life by mentoring and coaching.”
Research from CMI estimates that Chartered Managers deliver an average of £391,000 in added value to their organisations, while one in three report a promotion or career progression after they become Chartered.
John Phillips, Academic and Quality Manager for Business, Management and Professional Programmes at Fife College said:
“We are delighted that Chris and Gill from Timber Garden Buildings Scotland have become the latest candidates to achieve their Chartered Manager status at our Assessment Centre.
“It’s great to hear that they are already putting some of the things they learned into practice and that it is having a positive impact on the company – we wish them every success in the future.”
The Andrew Carnegie Business School at Fife College provides access to high quality training programmes, across a wide range of management disciplines accredited by leading professional institutions.
With qualifications ranging from certificate to postgraduate level they are able to provide both organisations and individual learners with professional development qualifications, which are becoming ever more important as the region’s economy recovers from the Coronavirus pandemic.