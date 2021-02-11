 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College apprentices help booming steelworks double turnover in Covid

Details
Hits: 379
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A RAPIDLY growing steelworks has forged ahead with major new contracts and doubled turnover during the Coronavirus pandemic.

S4S (Steel 4 Structures) has big plans after expanding its workforce to 30 staff - including four apprentices from Coleg Cambria.

Formerly known as Agrihaul, the Buckley-based firm pivoted in 2017 to begin delivering all aspects of structural steelwork, from planning to design and installation.

They quickly secured deals with giants of retail, food and drink and hospitality – Coca Cola, Greggs, Home Bargains, Heineken, and Costa Coffee among them – as well as infrastructure projects nationwide, all delivered from their 37,500 sq ft factory in Flintshire.

But while they continue apace, despite the challenges of Covid-19, the company is keen to “give back” to its community and the next generation of welders, fabricators, and engineers, including the apprentices they have at Cambria’s Deeside site.

Business Development Manager Shaun Bebbington said: “The apprentices have been a big success, we are very happy with their progress.

“The experience they are getting with us combined with the education from the college means they are operating at a high level already; we don’t have apprentices who make cups of tea all day, they are straight on the job because we know Cambria will have them ready to go.

“That has certainly been the case here, the four of them have come on leaps and bounds and have fantastic attitudes so there is scope to progress in their careers.”

Shaun added a skills gap locally will need to be addressed long-term and revealed both S4S and Cambria will do all they can to meet demand.

“We do need to train and guide the next generation, because there are jobs out there,” he said.

“We are expanding year on year and will be looking to take on more apprentices soon, and that’s the case for several others in the engineering and manufacturing arenas in North Wales.

“It’s not just welders and fabricators that are needed; as we grow and continue to invest in new technology and machinery, we become even more of a turnkey operation doing everything from steel fabrication to blasting and painting on site, and we have our own steel erection team for site installations.

“And we do all of this efficiently with sustainability at the heart of all decisions – continuous development and improvement, that’s what S4S is all about.”

Sodexo and Collab Group announce apprenticeship partnership.
Sector News
@collabgrp is delighted to announce a new partnership with @SodexoUK_I
Birmingham business marks five years of pre-apprenticeships with Mayor visit
Sector News
A leading engineering firm @adigroupltd has commemorated #NAW21 with a
Walsall College apprentice barber, Deoneâ€™s buzzing after industry magazine award win
Sector News
@Walsall_College - A newly qualified barber canâ€™t wait to get back t

Lecturer Tony Commins congratulated S4S on making strides at such a challenging time for all sectors and said the relationship between the two organisations would continue to go from strength to strength.

“The union between Cambria and S4S is fantastic for the college, for the business and these talented learners, as well as the local economy,” said Tony.

“They are big investors in youth and like us are determined to plug what is a skills gap in this region, which is why we are encouraging school pupils to look at our pre-apprenticeship courses when considering their options. 

“As S4S has shown, there are opportunities out there with fantastic companies right on our doorstep in a whole range of areas - we are proud to be helping train and educate their employees of the future."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sodexo and Collab Group announce apprenticeship partnership.
Sector News
@collabgrp is delighted to announce a new partnership with @SodexoUK_I
Birmingham business marks five years of pre-apprenticeships with Mayor visit
Sector News
A leading engineering firm @adigroupltd has commemorated #NAW21 with a
Walsall College apprentice barber, Deone’s buzzing after industry magazine award win
Sector News
@Walsall_College - A newly qualified barber can’t wait to get back t
Supporting Apprentice Key Workers through the Pandemic
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) applauds assessors and appre
Tomorrow’s Education Awards Virtual Company Shares to Graduates of its Founding Club Class
Sector News
EdTech Company announces launch of Founding Club for the first 50 stud
The Confederation of Education Consultants
Sector News
The Confederation of Education Consultants has been developed to highl
Apprentices at Burton and South Derbyshire College look to ‘Build the Future’ for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) a
Cost Savings Proves the Business Degree Clincher for Caitlyn
Sector News
Gaining a university degree right on your doorstep makes sense to busi
Fitch Learning Report Spotlights Top Issues Driving Financial Services Skills Gap in Next Ten Years
Sector News
London/New York/Singapore - 11 February 2021: Fitch Learning (@FitchLe
Coventry City sign-up groundsteam apprentices
Sector News
Coventry City Football Club (@Coventry_City) has signed-up two new app
Increasing Apprenticeship opportunities for autistic young people
Sector News
The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (@GM_LPN), in partner
Creative Industry expert, Karen Hedger gives her experiences of the end-point assessment journey
Sector News
‘And to make an end is to make a beginning,The end is where we start

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5359)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page