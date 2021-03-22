 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Inconsistent preparation, secrecy, and groupthink impeded pandemic planning and response, says think tank

Details
Hits: 718
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Reform Senior Researcher, Aidan Shilson-Thomas

@EducationGovUK had no plan for #exams in the event of a national emergency such as a pandemic, say @ReformThinkTank 

The Government is being urged to establish a ‘Civil Contingencies’ Select Committee to ensure “continuous oversight” of preparation for future pandemics and emergencies.

Proactive parliamentary scrutiny of pandemic preparedness was found to be almost non-existent prior to COVID-19, according to the independent Reform think tank.

New research "A State of preparedness - How government can build resilience to civil emergencies" reveals that the last forward looking Select Committee report on government pandemic preparedness, a Lords report on pandemic influenza, was published in 2005, with a follow up in 2009.

A Freedom of Information request by Reform to the Department for Education (DfE) admitted that no plan had been made for assessing GCSE, AS and A-level students if exams could not proceed nationally, due to a national emergency such as a pandemic.

“As of and before November 2019 there was no specific DfE policy with regards to responding to a Pandemic and, as such, [the DfE could not share any] documents in relation to internal planning”, the DfE said. 

This “gaping hole” in government preparation was despite the high likelihood of a pandemic occurring according to the government National Risk Assessment.

Current measures to prevent groupthink in assessing risks are inadequate, the think tank believes. Scrutiny of risks included in the National Risk Assessment heavily relies on “people either within government or their networks”, meaning limited independent challenge. 

This groupthink, Reform argues, contributed to government’s narrow pandemic planning based on influenza and the failure to sufficiently recognise the risk posed by a novel coronavirus.

Reform is calling for a new ‘Independent Civil Contingencies Advisory Group’ comprising of academics and professionals from the UK and abroad, to operate alongside current structures and provide external challenge.

Rather than waiting for a Public Inquiry, to oversee and drive lesson learning from the pandemic, Reform is calling on the Government to introduce the role of Minister for Resilience and Recovery with the “necessary authority and access to drive change across government”.

The think tank is also calling for resilience and civil contingencies capabilities to be added to a Ministerial brief in every government department.  

To further improve transparency and external scrutiny, the think tank is calling for the ‘Need to Know’ policy to be scrapped for all matters not pertinent to national security on the National Risk Assessment.

Reform is backing calls for all SAGE advice to be regularly published to allow real-time scrutiny of the Group’s advice in an emergency.

Diggers drive progress on Middlesbrough College's dazzling Digital Centre
Sector News
A MULTI-MILLION pound digital facility that will transform Teessideâ€™
The Institute launched new flexibilities survey
Sector News
@IFAteched launches new flexibilities survey A new survey has been lau
South Yorkshire jobs support helps 3,500 disabled people in work
Sector News
An innovative employment support programme @WorkingWin has supported m

Analysis of SAGE advice between January and May, by the think tank, showed it to be consistently out of step with international responses on issues such as prohibiting mass gatherings.

The think tank is also concerned about the narrow composition of SAGE, calling for broader representation from social scientists and economists to ensure ‘non-health impacts’ of recommendations are not overlooked in future pandemics.

Report co-author and Reform Senior Researcher, Aidan Shilson-Thomas, said:  

“Coronavirus has shown us that the worst does happen, and it could again.

“Parliamentary committees are very good at pointing out what has gone wrong. For this pandemic, scrutiny came too late to spot the gaps and groupthink which riddled government’s planning.

“We need continuous, proactive oversight of government preparation for civil emergencies to ensure that next time the State is ready when the worst happens.” 

Further details on the proposed ‘Civil Contingencies’ Committee can be found on pages 39 - 41 of the report. The ‘Civil Contingencies’ Committee would be tasked with monitoring planning and capabilities for future crises, whereas Committees to date have largely focused on dissecting government responses after events have unfolded. It would be introduced by the Government moving a motion in Parliament.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Loughborough College fundraisers hit £2,500 mark for Comic Relief
Sector News
Students and staff at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) have raised
Diggers drive progress on Middlesbrough College's dazzling Digital Centre
Sector News
A MULTI-MILLION pound digital facility that will transform Teesside’
The Institute launched new flexibilities survey
Sector News
@IFAteched launches new flexibilities survey A new survey has been lau
South Yorkshire jobs support helps 3,500 disabled people in work
Sector News
An innovative employment support programme @WorkingWin has supported m
Young Landscape Photographer of the Year helping to refresh Burgess Hill train station waiting room
Sector News
Young Landscape Photographer of the Year and East Sussex College Lewes
Chesterfield College gives graduates an insight into a teaching career in further education
Sector News
Keen to play a role in developing the next generation of talent into f
Yorkshire Centre for Training and Development will address the skills needs of our region
Sector News
The UK is facing a serious skills shortage. While it is an issue that
From Apprentice to CEO – new leader for The 5% Club
Sector News
The skills campaigning charity, The 5% Club is pleased to announce it
Success for Derby training firm as pioneering programme for women in the utilities sector shows results
Sector News
Develop Training (@DevelopTraining) is seeing the first signs of succe
CITB Vision 2020 programme update
Sector News
@CITB_UK is to retain the National Construction Colleges at Bircham Ne
Bespoke Training for Hargreaves Industrial Services
Sector News
Eden Training Solutions has worked with Hargreaves Industrial Service
Students make films with BFI and Young Film Academy
Sector News
Six @BarkingCollege students took part in a @BFI and @YoungFilm filmma

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5510)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page