 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Foundation Apprenticeship for Civil Engineering

Details
Hits: 423
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
civil engineering

Civil Engineering is a multi-faceted career with a basis in the design, construction and maintenance of the built environment. (@borderscollege)

Future Civil Engineers will be instrumental for Scotland reaching its ambitious target of carbon net-zero by 2045, five years earlier than the rest of the UK. This is to reduce the global temperature which is currently accelerating. Engineers will need to design and build structures to cope with the worsening weather predicted for the next 30 years until the trend of rising temperatures lowers.  

70% of global carbon emissions are produced from infrastructure, basically how we live and how we move around, so as Civil Engineers we can engineer out many of the problems.

Students in Civil Engineering will be required to learn how to calculate the whole life carbon of a new structure and how to alter existing builds to meet new goals in the reduction of their carbon footprint.

What does Borders College offer within the Foundation Apprenticeship course?

This is an ideal introduction for those with a passion for construction or environmental engineering to gain qualifications relevant to the chosen career as an alternative to extra school subjects.

The course does have a mathematical element with more emphasis on applied mathematics including structures and structural analysis, involving calculations related to forces in equilibrium, also calculating complete stresses and strains in a construction context.

Most of the mathematics will be familiar including applying and using Pythagoras theorem, using sin, cos and tan to solve construction problems, using formulae to calculate areas and volumes in construction and constructing graphs.

Also included in the course will be:

  • Surveying from large scale ordnance survey maps to small scale site plans. This will also introduce levelling surveys and creating contour plans.
  • Sitework will introduce the planning and establishing domestic substructure construction, offering the methods and the plant used. Also understanding frames both steel and concrete and the methods of construction of retaining walls.
  • Health and safety is delivered relevant to the building sector covering fire and accidents in the workplace, explaining the importance of safety awareness in the construction industry, learning safe working practices and emergency procedures and also identifying occupational health problems.
  • Materials is an introduction to the understanding of materials properties, in the production and testing of materials.
  • AutoCAD teaches sample construction drawings developing graphical presentational presentation skills to communicate effectively members of your professional team.

The course will also include group work challenges using the knowledge, skills and using effective self-study to research and deliver both reports and presentation skills gained through study, another unit provides the opportunity through placement a chance to work with employers to gain an understanding of using knowledge in the workplace.

This course would be an ideal starting point for those wishing to progress to university to continue studying Civil Engineering or other construction-based degrees but would also benefit those aiming for a career in the building sector whether it’s surveying, estimating, costing, supervisory roles or construction industry technicians.

Students gear up for future careers with Royal Navy officers
Sector News
Students boosted their fitness and skills when they took part in an ex
Business Secretary names top business brains set to boost Help to Grow: Management scheme
Sector News
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has today (18 May) issued a rallying
Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme
Sector News
Nearly 400 lecturers have now joined the GTC Scotland register from th

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students gear up for future careers with Royal Navy officers
Sector News
Students boosted their fitness and skills when they took part in an ex
Business Secretary names top business brains set to boost Help to Grow: Management scheme
Sector News
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has today (18 May) issued a rallying
Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme
Sector News
Nearly 400 lecturers have now joined the GTC Scotland register from th
Newbury College students praised in Parliament
Sector News
Local MP, Laura Farris has identified the value and success of the app
EDTECH PRODUCT LAUNCH FOR REWARDING EDUCATION
Sector News
Nolwenture, a digital products and services creation company based in
Award-winning student is hoping to inspire others to retrain in Health and Social Care
Sector News
Our Health and Social Care courses have always been popular with stude
BSDC partners with Autoclenz to create new valeting centre
Sector News
Automotive students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCoffic
Research collaboration for colleges
Sector News
On 17th May 2021 an important new Research College Group (@RCGResearch
Inspiring student writes series of books for children with autism
Sector News
AN INSPIRING @colegcambria student has written a series of books for c
Aimee Optimistic about Travel Career
Sector News
Having secured her dream job in the travel industry just before the co
City & Guilds Foundation launches bursary to help Londoners get back into work
Sector News
Created in response to the impact of the pandemic on London’s labour
Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Sweep in Skills Competition Wales
Sector News
Students from across NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) are celebrati

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has liked an Event 15 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 1 hour

Ofsted expectations regarding off-the-job training,...

Overview This webinar will examine three key parts of the ‘learner journey’ for apprentices through the lens of an Ofsted inspector, namely the...

  • Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme 2 hours 5 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5695)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page