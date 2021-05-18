 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme

Details
Hits: 218
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
GTC Scotland

Nearly 400 lecturers have now joined the GTC Scotland register from three pilot colleges – Dundee and Angus, Forth Valley and Glasgow Kelvin – with nearly 4,000 lecturers due to start the registration process in August.

The registration programme is being undertaken by the College Lecturer Registration Working Group (CLRWG) which was tasked with establishing requirements and pathways for mandatory registration of college lecturers in Scotland. The stakeholders in the group – Colleges Scotland, EIS-FELA, GTC Scotland, the Scottish Government and universities offering the TQFE – are committed to ensuring that lecturers in Scotland’s colleges will be registered with GTC Scotland.

The pilot registration project began registering lecturers from the three colleges in November 2020.

Dr Pauline Stephen, Chief Executive and Registrar of GTC Scotland and Chair of the CLRWG, said:

“Collaboration in the college sector has been key to the success of the pilot registration project and will continue to be vital in enhancing college lecturer professionalism in Scotland.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the pilot colleges and lecturers. Their feedback has been indispensable to helping ensure our systems and processes are optimised for the roll out of registration across the college sector.”

Larry Flanagan, General Secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said:

“The EIS welcomes the registration of almost 400 college lecturers in the three pilot colleges as a major step in advancing GTC Scotland registration for all lecturers in Scotland’s colleges and in delivering a long-standing EIS-FELA goal.

“Over the last year, college lecturers have risen to the challenges the sector has faced, seeking to support students in this most difficult period. They deserve the professional recognition which registration brings and the acknowledgement that teaching in a college requires a body of knowledge and the development of skills and experience to deliver vocational and academic qualifications to a diverse range of learners. We now look forward to advancing the roll-out of GTC Scotland registration for all those teaching in the college sector.”

Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland, said:

“Colleges in Scotland are committed to supporting lecturers in the sector. This pilot project is an important milestone towards ensuring that all lecturing staff in colleges are professionally registered which will ultimately enhance the quality of provision available to students across the country. We are pleased to see the good progress that has been made with the three pilot colleges to date and look forward to professional registration being rolled out nationally.”

Students gear up for future careers with Royal Navy officers
Sector News
Students boosted their fitness and skills when they took part in an ex
Business Secretary names top business brains set to boost Help to Grow: Management scheme
Sector News
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has today (18 May) issued a rallying
Newbury College students praised in Parliament
Sector News
Local MP, Laura Farris has identified the value and success of the app

Simon Hewitt, Principal at Dundee and Angus College, said:

“D&A has benefitted from being a registration pilot college, giving our lecturers a strong voice in this professional process and helping to shape engagement with the sector. We have been continually impressed with the stakeholder collaboration in making this important project a success and look forward to reaching the national rollout milestone this August.”

Kenny MacInnes, Vice Principal for Learning and Student Experience at Forth Valley College, said:

“It is great to see so many lecturers registering through this sector-wide pilot and we have been delighted to support the successful roll-out of the project across the country.  Registration will further enhance the profile of lecturers within the College sector and give formal recognition to their expertise and high professional standards.”

Robin Ashton, Vice Principal - Curriculum & Quality Enhancement at Glasgow Kelvin College, said;

“GTC Scotland registration will bring a range of positive benefits to colleges, enhancing the professional recognition of our lecturing staff and expanding opportunities for professional development and sharing of practice.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students gear up for future careers with Royal Navy officers
Sector News
Students boosted their fitness and skills when they took part in an ex
Business Secretary names top business brains set to boost Help to Grow: Management scheme
Sector News
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has today (18 May) issued a rallying
Newbury College students praised in Parliament
Sector News
Local MP, Laura Farris has identified the value and success of the app
EDTECH PRODUCT LAUNCH FOR REWARDING EDUCATION
Sector News
Nolwenture, a digital products and services creation company based in
Award-winning student is hoping to inspire others to retrain in Health and Social Care
Sector News
Our Health and Social Care courses have always been popular with stude
BSDC partners with Autoclenz to create new valeting centre
Sector News
Automotive students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCoffic
Research collaboration for colleges
Sector News
On 17th May 2021 an important new Research College Group (@RCGResearch
Inspiring student writes series of books for children with autism
Sector News
AN INSPIRING @colegcambria student has written a series of books for c
Aimee Optimistic about Travel Career
Sector News
Having secured her dream job in the travel industry just before the co
City & Guilds Foundation launches bursary to help Londoners get back into work
Sector News
Created in response to the impact of the pandemic on London’s labour
Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Sweep in Skills Competition Wales
Sector News
Students from across NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) are celebrati
STEM sessions open up new world for Fylde Coast’s future scientists
Sector News
A careers project has enabled Fylde Coast students to explore the worl

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has liked an Event 16 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 1 hour

Ofsted expectations regarding off-the-job training,...

Overview This webinar will examine three key parts of the ‘learner journey’ for apprentices through the lens of an Ofsted inspector, namely the...

  • Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme 2 hours 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5695)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page