 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Encouraging Children to do Maths in their Everyday Lives

Details
Hits: 294
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Encouraging Children to do Maths in their Everyday Lives

The pressures on children over the last year has made it difficult to keep their attention on their learning. Javier Arroyo, Co-founder of Smartick, the innovative maths program designed closely with experts in education, explains the best ways to keep children engaged with maths in their everyday lives.

The last year has been extremely disruptive to school life and the strain has been felt by many. As a result, children may have felt that learning has become a chore, resulting in feelings of disengagement and uninterest.

For some children who have not been able to attend school during lockdown restrictions there can be quite a big learning loss – especially when parents are under pressure to not only home school but continue to work from home themselves and manage the household. 

However, learning should be fun, challenging and rewarding – but without being overwhelming and there are some really easy ways to do this. Encouraging children to do a little each day, with a strong focus, is much better than getting them to sit down once a week for hours on end without their full attention.

Rather than add further pressure to children, it’s important that we avoid the notion that children should “catch up”. Instead, learning must be made enjoyable and engaging again. Our education experts have found that, gamification, or put simply, turning learning activities into games can be a great way to keep children interested. Maths seeps into most aspects of our lives whether we realise it or not and introducing children to these interactive activities can bring the subject to life.

Counting Coins

Although it’s becoming rarer to have coins lying around the home, it’s likely that we all have some coppers we’ve been meaning to use. Rather than letting spare coins gather dust, they can be used to help children visualise money and help improve their addition, subtraction and multiplication skills. Asking them questions such as, “show me 20p in as few coins as possible”, or “show me what I’d have left if I paid with £1 for a chocolate bar that cost 65p” can be a great way to introduce them to basic sums.

The difficulty of the questions can be varied depending on the ability of the child and how quickly they improve their money skills. Introducing more complex multiplication and division sums can begin teaching them vital skills like splitting bills which they are likely to use as they get older. More than anything, familiarising a child with physical coins has the added bonus of teaching them the value of money in an increasingly digital world. By engaging them with simple money counting games, they can begin to see how much things are worth while improving their basic maths skills.

Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
Norland named best university in the UK for enhanced graduate outcomes
Sector News
@NorlandCollege is delighted to announce it has been crowned winner at
â€˜TidyGuyâ€™ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo

Helping with the shopping

One aspect of maths which plays a crucial role in our adult lives is budgeting. Everything from working out the price of a food shop, through to organising standing orders and direct debits from the bank – having a basic understanding of addition, subtraction and estimation is vital to everyday life. To give children a taste of this, they can be encouraged to estimate how much the items in the basket will cost when they go shopping with a parent or guardian.

Encouraging them to round to the nearest pound can help make the task slightly easier for younger children and help them to keep track of the items being purchased.

The simple game allows children to use their mental maths skills along with helping them to estimate the price of a shop, both of which will come in handy as they become more independent.

Cooking and Baking

Getting children involved with cooking and baking can be a great way to show them how maths is used every day. It teaches them a lifelong skill whilst showing that maths can be used for fun activities.

It’s fair to say that many children love cakes and sweet treats, and baking is a failsafe activity for keeping kids occupied on rainy days. Start off by making something simple like a smoothie where it’s relatively straight-forward for children to count the number of ingredients needed. Make sure to supervise the children as they carefully pick out the fruit and add it to the blender. If you’ve prepared yourself for the inevitable mess, baking can also act as a great way to teach children the basics of measurements and ratios.

It’s common to use half or double of recipes to accommodate different numbers of people. This offers a fantastic opportunity to test children’s maths skills. For example, ask them questions such as “if you’re making a recipe intended for two which requires 500ml of milk, how much would you need if you were to make the recipe for 6 people?”

Alternately, “if you’re making a meal for just one person but the recipe has ingredients for two, how much would you need for your recipe?”

The beauty of cooking and baking is that the questions you ask can be easily adapted depending on the ability or age of the child, and it’s a skill that we use all the time.

Counting games

Keeping children entertained on long car journeys can be difficult, but simple counting games can improve their maths skills and keep them occupied. At the start of a long journey, give children a list of things you’d like them to look out for and ask them to count how many they see during the journey.

You could even take it a step further for more advanced learners and give them a checklist to make a tally of things they see, for example police cars, buses and bridges. This game is only limited by your imagination and can help children learn how to create simple tally charts while improving their counting skills.

To make it even more interesting you could even give objects different values to add another element to the game, for example, a fire engine is worth 5 points, but if you see an ambulance it is minus 10 points.

The rules can be as ambitious or as basic as you like, but the fundamental mechanics of the game helps to keep children engaged with their surroundings, tests their reactions and also improve their addition and subtraction skills.

 Hide and Seek

One of the most common and universally loved games for children is hide and seek. The rules of the game are self-explanatory, which may pose the question, how do you integrate maths into the activity?

The game is split into hiders and seekers, and the usual rules require seekers to cover their eyes and count to a certain number while the hiders find a somewhere to hide. The game can be easily altered to include maths by asking the seekers to count up through their times tables, instead of simply counting. This can be tailored to each child dependent on their ability, for example younger children can start off on their two- or three-times tables, whereas more advanced learners could try and tackle their 12- or 13-times tables if they’re feeling confident.

This can also offer the added incentive that the quicker they finish the times tables, the quicker they are able to go and find their friends…

Helping Hand

The pandemic has seen a rise in the number of people tackling DIY projects while we’ve been confined to our homes. DIY often requires basic maths skills including drawing up plans and measuring surfaces. Under close adult supervision, children can help to do the basic sums that make projects possible. For example, if you’re retiling your bathroom, you will need to work out the area of the space being renovated. This is a perfect time to get children involved as it doesn’t require the use of any dangerous tools, but it also allows them to feel engaged and involved.

You can involve children as little or as much at this point, either by giving them the measurements or allowing them to use the tape measure and showing them how to work it out themselves. This will differ dependent on the age and capabilities of the child. Once the measurements have been worked out, encourage children to divide the space into simple shapes, labelling each side with the measurements you have. Once a rough sketch is mapped out, children can be tested on how to work out the area and the perimeter of a space. Getting kids involved at this early stage, shows them that maths is essential for everyday life, and also helps them feel as if they are actively participating. Just make sure to double check their calculations before you reach for the drill!

Playing Music

There are numerous studies that explore the positive effects of music on the brain. One study discusses the so-called Mozart-Effect which suggests that people who listened to Mozart for 10 minutes showed significantly better spatial reasoning skills than when they listened to other forms of relaxing music.[1] There is still a lot of uncertainty on exactly how music effects brain function, but one thing is clear is that learning an instrument and music in general is fundamentally based around maths. Time signatures that tell us how music is counted are essentially basic fractions, for example 4/4 simply means there are 4 beats in a bar, or 3/4 means there are 3 beats in a bar.

To show how this works to children, count along with them to music they like. The chances are, most popular songs will be in either 4/4 or 3/4, so counting along to the beat to work out what time signature the song is in can be a fun exercise. If a child is learning to play an instrument, they’ll quickly put their counting and timing skills to the test and will likely see an improvement in their overall understanding of maths.

Tablet time

There is often a lot of guilt associated with giving children tablets or phones to keep them occupied. It can feel like the easy way out, and children are often so engrossed that it can feel like it’s having a damaging effect on them. If controlled, and given to them in short intervals, there is no reason why tablet time can’t be positive. Rather than letting them browse YouTube or mindlessly play games, there are now learning platforms that exist to help them keep on top of maths. Shorter but regular exposure to e-learning platforms can help children to stay engaged with maths without feeling like they are being overwhelmed. There is no reason technology can’t be used to assist learning, and if used in harmony with schooling and everyday maths lessons, it can help to form a fuller picture of the world for children.

Keeping children engaged with maths is simply about integrating it into their lives so it doesn’t feel like a chore. Children will often switch-off if they don’t feel captivated by an activity, so it’s important to understand the individual and adapt to what they enjoy.

Maths appears in many aspects of our lives and its easy to underestimate how much we use it, even for some of the simplest tasks. Showing children the everyday application of maths brings the subject to life, keeping them interested and involved during a time where learning has been placed under immense pressure. More than anything, it makes learning fun again and allows children to be children.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
Norland named best university in the UK for enhanced graduate outcomes
Sector News
@NorlandCollege is delighted to announce it has been crowned winner at
College fundraiser completes epic challenge for North Wales abuse charity
Sector News
A TIRELESS fundraiser took on an epic journey for a charity supporting
Expanded Education Week draws in top speakers and wide audience
Sector News
Education Week brought guest speakers and Imperial experts together to
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen named FE Learner of the Year 2021
Sector News
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen is named FE Learner of the Year 2021 @
‘TidyGuy’ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo
The South West Business Council Announces Plans for new UK-China innovation centre
Sector News
Lord Robin Teverson, The Earl of Devon and leaders of The South West U
Students at Fife College first to be offered training in new laser skincare technology
Sector News
Students at Fife College (@fifecollege) will be the first in Scotland
University of Birmingham appoints new Vice-Chancellor
Sector News
The University of Birmingham is delighted to announce that Professor A
New OfS analysis finds university finances in good order
Sector News
@officestudents - The financial sustainability of higher education pro
SERC Re-accredited to the matrix Standard for Careers Service
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC), has been re-accredited to the
Over 3,000 young people join London Careers Festival
Sector News
More than 3,700 young Londoners will link up with top UK firms at the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

In this first session, a panel of learners and educators explored the barriers and opinions of family as well the experiences of studying and...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Leading people development organisation helps hundreds of college students during Pandemic: Leading people development organisa…
View Original Tweet

Ella
Ella has published a new article: Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning? yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5819)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page