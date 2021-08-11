A Level Results Day 2021: time to thank our teachers

National biographer launches campaign for the educators, coaches, mentors and guides who helped students achieve this year and beyond

The second of StoryTerrace’s (@StoryTerrace) #UnsungHeroes campaign to commemorate the frontliners in our classrooms, community centres, zoomrooms and more

Every year, A Level Results Day brings with it elation, anxiety and often relief for thousands of students up and down the UK. Behind every A*, university offer or apprenticeship placement are the teachers that have lent extra hours, gone the extra mile or just taken the time to care, especially in what has been the most disrupted period of school life in the post-War era. In light of this, national biographer StoryTerrace has launched the second iteration of its Unsung Heroes campaign - this time dedicated the nation’s educators, coaches, mentors and guides.

This year, amidst forced school-closures, silenced community sport centres, football pitches, SEN sessions and more, teachers became more than educators. Alongside our frontliners, these figures of guidance and mentorship led with national acts of selflessness - from doorstep textbook drops, to Zoom coaching sessions and more - going beyond the line of duty to buffer the fallout of loss and loneliness, rife across the families they supported.

The first ‘Unsung Heroes’ campaign launched by StoryTerrace in the wake of Covid’s peak in 2020, highlighted the everyday acts of kindness that characterised by lockdown one. Now, the national biographer is launching its second iteration, to commemorate the teachers who helped the nation's children not just academically, but emotionally and socially. Research from StoryTerrace reveals that 62% of the nation say they now have a greater appreciation for the role that teachers play on a day-to-day basis due to the pandemic.

How it Works

Whether it be a subject teacher, sports coach, SEN specialist, or a community leader, anyone fulfilling the role of a teacher can be nominated on StoryTerrace’s website: storyterrace.com/unsung-heroes or via their Instagram, Facebook or Twitter by using the #UnsungHeroes hashtag and @storyterrace handle. The campaign is open for entries until the 18th of September, and StoryTerrace will announce the selected nominees by mid-October. All the entries can be found on the website.

Submissions to the campaign will use an image of the nominated teacher alongside a small paragraph of text explaining their story posted to social media, accompanied by the hashtag #UnsungHeroes and collated by StoryTerrace. The campaign will allow anyone to nominate a teacher in their life who has gone above and beyond to help someone through their education during the pandemic. As with the first iteration of the campaign, a selection of the nominations will be published into a hardback book that curates their stories and images, for which, the campaign’s first iteration can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1527296180. The nominee and story that encompasses the spirit of the campaign will be awarded their very own StoryTerrace biography, documenting the journey that led to their acknowledgment.

Rutger Bruining, CEO and Founder of StoryTerrace comments:

“The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for everyone. Lockdown impacted us all in a variety of ways - but one section of society that has been hit particularly hard is education. When school children were forced to continue learning remotely, the nation’s teachers were fundamental in helping to keep both momentum and the drive for learning high.

Our first ‘Unsung Heroes’ campaign did an amazing job at highlighting the inspiring people that exist within our communities, and it was so fulfilling to see all the nominations from individuals of all different backgrounds and experiences. As a result, we have decided to launch the second iteration of the campaign, and focus on the amazing work of teachers. We at StoryTerrace are encouraging anyone who has been helped by their teacher throughout the pandemic to highlight their acts of service (however small), as a way of showing thanks. Despite how the main role of teachers is to educate their students academically, they offer so much more holistic support outside of the classroom that deserves to be recognised.

Through StoryTerrace, I have learned that above all, that a sense of community is vital for our mental health and wellbeing—and preserving and reminiscing on our own life stories is so important to our happiness. Documenting memories and the emotions attached to them allow us to share and reminisce on our personal tales – and everyone has a story worth sharing.”

About StoryTerrace​StoryTerrace's mission is to ensure that every life story is captured and passed on in a meaningful way. Its award-winning memoir writing service takes care of the whole process, cleverly matching each customer with the best biographer for them. Powered by a portfolio of over 650 professional writers worldwide and its proprietary technology platform, StoryTerrace has sold over 2,500 packages with an average 4.8/5 star rating on Google reviews.Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Los Angeles and London. Not only was the company a winner on BBC Dragons’ Den in 2020, they have been featured in the likes of Sky News, The Times, BBC Radio 4, The Wall Street Journal and CBS News in the last year alone. www.storyterrace.com