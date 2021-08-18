 
Futures announce Adult Education Budget contract award for 2021/22

Futures announce Adult Education Budget contract award for 2021/22

Futures (@Futures_mngt) are set to continue their mission to deliver a wide array of training options across the East Midlands and the East of England, by aiming to support over 500 adults a year to achieve a range of qualifications that enable them to take their next steps in life

The Adult Education Budget (AEB) provides adult learners with a range of fully funded courses resulting in accredited qualifications alongside support with moving into further training. James Foxton, Business Manager for the AEB contract says,

“The funding will be spent on working closely in partnership with employers to fill local recruitment needs, whilst also helping people to gain skills, confidence and build upon their interview techniques to help them get the jobs they deserve.”

Ofsted’s recent visit to Futures confirms significant progress across the board in adult learning, declaring that courses are well planned and very motivational with learners relating well to their teachers who work hard to put them at ease. They also recognised good collaboration and high participation in classes, both in person and online, helping to prepare learners for the world of work.

‘We’re delighted to win the AEB contract for 2021/22, says Futures CEO Paul Price-Hazlehurstwe’re proud of the journey so far, having successfully delivered over 550 qualifications remotely since March 2020 and we look forward to continuing our impact over the next year’

Futures continue to offer a wide range of apprenticeships, careers and employment related support throughout centres across the East Midlands and the East of England.

