DEBI delights in annual survey

Each year, the Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) carries out a survey of the employers with whom they have worked to ensure that they are happy with the service provided. The survey takes place at the end of the academic year and asks questions about their experience with Borders College (@BordersCollege) and the level of support received.

This year showed an increased response rate since last year and the results were especially positive.

100% of respondents said that the DEBI supported them to ensure qualifications were appropriate to staff needs, provided clear and accurate costings and ensured that they were able to choose the most cost-effective method of funding for their business. Employers reported that they felt the DEBI supported staff to develop appropriate skills and knowledge for their organisation and provided regular updates on the progress of staff through qualifications.

100% of respondents said that their assessor/trainer was skilled and competent and provided appropriate support to the students and that they would recommend the DEBI at Borders College as a training provider.

88% said that they are aware that Borders College has partnerships in place to support students through their awards.

100% said that overall their experience with the DEBI at Borders College had been positive.

Comments included:

“My staff and myself received excellent support from a fantastic team.”

“Very good collaboration between Borders College and the City of Edinburgh Council.”

“I found the experience with Borders College fantastic, supportive and very rewarding and the support for my staff as they did their course was super.”

After a very difficult year and myriad changes in staffing, structure and ways of working, it is really heartening to have such positive feedback.

It doesn’t end there though. The DEBI Student Evaluation Survey for the academic year 2020/21 also closed at the end of July. There were 176 respondents which was almost 100% more than last year. All students undertaking a work-based vocational qualification are invited to take part in the evaluation at the end of their course.

Students were overwhelmingly positive and 99.5% said they would recommend the DEBI at Borders College to others, with 90% stating that they found the application process was clear and easy to follow.

95% said that the enrolment and induction process was clear, relevant and understandable and 96% said they felt their assessor was knowledgeable.

94% said they had received as much help as they needed and 99.5% said they felt the SVQ was understandable.

Comments included:

“Thoroughly enjoyed doing this qualification and it has given my confidence a boost. My assessor was lovely.”

“My assessor was amazing and helped me so much. I really enjoyed my course once I got into it”

“I was very apprehensive when starting my SVQ but my assessor put me at ease and made my SVQ journey an enjoyable one.”

“My tutor was absolutely fantastic and was always at the other end of the phone to help me”

“Unfortunately I did not have a good experience in my setting but my Borders College assessor couldn’t have been more supportive. She played a huge role in me completing my SVQ.”

“Mentor was very helpful and always answered my questions when I had them. It took me a little while to know what I was doing but once I got into the swing of things it became easier and I enjoyed the process.”

Director of DEBI, Katharine Mathison said:

“I am incredibly proud of the whole DEBI team. Since March 2020 we have worked through one of the most challenging periods in our history. Everyone in the team has pulled together providing support for each other as well as for students and employers, going the extra mile to ensure the success of the department. To receive such positive feedback from so many people demonstrates what a fabulous job they have all done and I would like to thank them for everything they have contributed to making this team successful. Thank you also to all our students and employers who have worked with us to enable continued training and development to take place and for taking the time to provide such valuable feedback.”

Find out more about the DEBI here.