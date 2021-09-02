LSE & FourthRev launch first Career Accelerator in data analytics

FourthRev, the digital education company, and The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) are announcing today the launch of the online Data Analytics Career Accelerator. Built in collaboration with global technology companies and leading employers, this Career Accelerator delivers an immersive, project-based, and fully online experience available to learners anywhere in the world. The programme empowers participants with the technical, analytical and human skills necessary to launch or advance a career in the digital economy, and provides the project portfolio and job matching support to enable graduates to successfully secure new employment in data-focused roles.
The online Data Analytics Career Accelerator will open for enrollment in September 2021, with the first learners commencing their studies in February 2022. The curriculum will prepare learners to enter data analytics roles with a critical combination of in-demand technical skills including data analysis, visualisation and programming, with human skills such as problem-solving, influencing and critical reflection. The programme has been developed by LSE’s world class Departments of Statistics and Methodology in collaboration with global data analytics companies, such as Tableau, and includes virtual projects with employer partners and job matching support from global recruitment specialists, such as Robert Walters.
While full details of the curriculum will be available when enrollment opens, the programme is designed to enable learners to:
- Conduct descriptive analytics in order to prepare reports and insights to support business decision-making
- Prepare advanced data visualisations and data stories to communicate compelling, guided narratives to key business stakeholders
- Acquire large amounts of complex data from multiple sources and complete advanced analytical processes using popular analytical tools
- Apply predictive models to transform insights into actionable strategies
- Collaborate in solving business problems and justify strategic recommendations that leverage best practice and advanced data-analytic approaches
- Build practical experience with critical in-demand analytics tools: Excel, SQL databases, postgres, Python, R, and Tableau
Professor Pauline Barrieu, Academic Director of Online Programmes at LSE commented:
“Supporting alumni and professionals to refresh and adapt their knowledge and skills throughout their evolving careers is important to us. We are excited to be working with FourthRev to deliver the Data Analytics Career Accelerator and hope to empower more people from varied backgrounds to advance in this fast-growing field.”
Mark Lester, Chief Partnerships Officer for FouthRev shares:
“We are delighted to be launching the Data Analytics Career Accelerator with LSE. FourthRev designed the Career Accelerators concept to take a fresh look at delivering highly relevant online short course education for the digital economy. Learners should not need to choose between an industry-led bootcamp or an academic programme, and so this approach combines the best of both. Learners will experience the robustness and recognition of LSE’s world-leading education alongside the best job-focused technical education, designed by top industry and employers.”
Tom Chambers, Associate Director of Technology & Growth at Robert Walters said:
“This programme from FourthRev and LSE will help to address the skills gap through the combination of both academic credibility and hands-on, practical experience. What’s most important about the Career Accelerator programme is the genuine foot on the employment ladder it provides through our developed recruitment network. What is also exciting is the foundation they offer for diverse groups of people to build strong careers in technology.”
Although available to all, LSE and FourthRev expect the programme to appeal most to people who are looking to fast track their professional development while in work still or people looking to switch careers and move into the digital technology sector. FourthRev is planning to launch additional Career Accelerators from LSE and from other leading universities and global corporations over the coming year.