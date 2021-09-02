Amazon announces Career Day 2021, one of the biggest free virtual recruiting events in the UK

Amazon (@AmazonNewsUK) today announced that it is hiring for 2,500 open corporate, tech and operations roles across the UK, and is holding one of the biggest free virtual training and recruiting events in the UK. Amazon Career Day will take place on September 16th and job seekers are able to register at amazoncareerday.com

The event is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether – at Amazon or at another company. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of the 3,000 free one-to-one career coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters to help participants land their next job.

There are jobs available for people with all kinds of experience, education, background and skill levels – from entry-level to experts – from head offices in London and Manchester, tech hubs in Cambridge and Edinburgh, as well as data centres and fulfilment centres right across the UK. Amazon has roles available in fields such as applied sciences, engineering, finance, human resources, software development, product management and more.

Amazon now employs over 55,000 employees across the UK. All Amazon jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, whether they are based in a fulfilment centre or in a corporate office. For hourly workers, pay starts at a minimum of £11.10 p/h in the London area and £10.00 p/h in other parts of the UK. Amazon employees work in some of the most advanced workplaces of their kind in the world, with a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount, which combined are worth more than £700 annually, as well as a company pension plan.

“We are working hard every day to be the best place for people to have satisfying and fulfilling long-term careers,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas, and we’re hoping that Career Day gives job seekers the support they need to learn new skills or reimagine their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.”

“Whether you’re looking to start your first job, to gain new skills, or thinking of a completely fresh start in a new field, we have thousands of exciting opportunities available right across the UK,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager. “We created Career Day to provide free guidance, coaching, and inspiration to anyone who wants to develop their career, whether that’s with Amazon or somewhere else. Whether you see your long term future at Amazon or elsewhere, we provide a wide range of training and development opportunities to take your career to the next level.”

Career Day Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Amazon employees including gaming, robotics, AI and sustainability experts, as well as colleagues who have joined Amazon on fully-funded apprenticeships. Each will reveal what they do, what their career path was, and what it’s like working at Amazon. Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce will also be hosting a panel about apprenticeships at Amazon and opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels to diversify and progress their careers.

This year, Amazon in the UK has created 10,000 new permanent jobs and 1,000 new fully-funded apprenticeship roles, as well as a £2.5m Apprenticeship Fund to help small businesses across England upskill their workforces. For employees who see Amazon as a stepping stone to a future career outside of Amazon, it has also created a pioneering Career Choice programme, through which Amazon pre-pays up to 95% of tuition fees for nationally recognised courses, ranging from accountancy to HGV driving and software development. Up to £8,000 of tuition fees over four years is available through the programme. Amazon is partnering with the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and local businesses on the programme to identify regional skills shortages and focus training on local demand – this will help meet the UK’s future employment needs outside of Amazon.

