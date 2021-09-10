 
Information about our part time open evenings September 2021 (Tycoch Campus)

Details
We are delighted to be able to open our doors on 13 and 14 September for our part time open evenings (5.30pm-7.30pm).

These events are ideal if you have not already had a telephone interview for a part time course, or if you’re not sure which is the right course for you

Please note that, if you’ve already applied online for a part time course and been accepted, there is no need for you to attend but, if you wish to take up your place, you must complete the enrolment process link (sent to you via email) before 13 September to secure your place.

If you are planning on attending one of the nights, there are some things you need to know in advance:

  • You will be asked to wear a face mask whilst at the College (unless medically exempt)
  • We will be adhering to 2m social distancing guidelines throughout the campus. Because of this, please limit the number of friends/family you bring with you to the open evenings – if at all possible, please attend alone.

You can still enrol online or request a telephone interview for many of our part time courses.

If you are unable to attend the open evenings, don’t worry. There will be a chat room facility on our website from Wednesday 15 September to Friday 17 September (9am - 4.30pm) and we will be happy to answer your queries – just head to gcs.ac.uk/part-time and click on blue button in the bottom right corner which looks like this…

 

