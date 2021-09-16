 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A unique education project in West Cumbria has graduated to its second year

Details
Hits: 309
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Improving educational outcomes in the region under the WELL programme (Image courtesy of Ashfield Junior School, Workington)

WELL prepared for the new term 

The Western Excellence in Learning and Leadership (WELL) Project is an ambitious programme of targeted investments and interventions to improve educational outcomes in the region, particularly for the most disadvantaged.

It launched in 2019 with £1.7 million of funding from Sellafield Ltd and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and was co-created with Cumbria County Council and local schools.

Earlier this year it was granted additional funding of almost £4 million over the next 3 years.

WELL is a collaborative project that draws on national and international research and works closely with the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) and their Research School network.

The funding will be targeted at areas of need in schools and colleges in the boroughs of Copeland and Allerdale, and the project independently evaluated by the University of Nottingham in partnership with the Centre for the Use of Research and Evidence in Education.

Gary McKeating, Sellafield Ltd’s head of community and development, said:

The WELL Project is a key strand of Sellafield Ltd’s Social Impact Multiplied (SiX) programme, which has a central commitment to helping communities unlock a sustainable and prosperous future.

WELL is already making significant progress in its work to help improve teaching, raise pupil achievement and enhance the health and wellbeing of students in our communities, and there is much more to come.

It’s a great example of how we can multiply our collective impact when we work collaboratively and take an evidence-led approach.

The strengths of this partnering and evidence-led approach were demonstrated last year when the COVID-19 pandemic led to many planned WELL activities being paused.

The impact of COVID-19 on the achievement and wellbeing of pupils meant there was an immediate need to support young people and teachers to aid their recovery and help them catch up on learning.

In response, over £500,000 of WELL funding was provided to eligible schools with disadvantaged pupils to provide technology for remote learning, development and support for teachers and students, and breakfasts for vulnerable and key workers’ children.

Lindsay Burnett, headteacher at Montreal CofE Primary School, Cleator, said:

The WELL project has given a drive to schools and the capacity to be able to rethink how we can support our most vulnerable pupils.

It has increased conversations and actions about what we can do to support those that are disadvantaged.“More children are receiving high quality educational experiences through funding support for physical resources but also development of our leaders and teachers.

UE to offer students â€˜Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligenceâ€™ course by the Royal College of Art
Sector News
University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) today announced a colla
Broadcaster Jason Mohammad to launch media Academy at Cardiff and Vale College
Sector News
Radio and television presenter and broadcaster Jason Mohammad (@jasonm
Wireless VIP fun for students
Sector News
Students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) got to

Professor Becky Francis, CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation, said:

It is extremely encouraging, particularly in these challenging times, to see projects such as WELL facilitating Cumbrian schools’ engagement with evidence-informed approaches to teaching and learning.

Its central focus -on broadening access to research-based training and high-quality educational programmes to improve pupils’ academic outcomes- is one that mirrors the core mission of the EEF nationally.The appointment of Ashfield Junior School in Workington as a Research School will be a valuable source of support for others in the region.

Additional information

Social Impact Multiplied (SiX) programme - Social Impact Strategy

Introducing SiX, Sellafield Ltd’s new social impact programme

Annual Review 2020/21 - We are Sellafield Ltd

You may also be interested in these articles:

UE to offer students ‘Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligence’ course by the Royal College of Art
Sector News
University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) today announced a colla
Broadcaster Jason Mohammad to launch media Academy at Cardiff and Vale College
Sector News
Radio and television presenter and broadcaster Jason Mohammad (@jasonm
Wireless VIP fun for students
Sector News
Students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) got to
New occupational standards for travel prepare workforce for changed environment beyond Covid-19
Sector News
As the travel industry adapts its operations as it enters recovery mod
Leeds College of Building aims to repeat the double
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) is hoping to repeat its previou
Dounreay safeguards future skills with new intake of decommissioning trainees
Sector News
Six new decommissioning operative trainees have started work at Dounre
Tireless PhD student walked 8 hours a day for primary school
Sector News
Bongai was born during Mozambique’s bloody civil war. From her famil
Imperial College London named University of the Year
Sector News
The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide has named @ImperialCo
Training firm's message for NW businesses: move fast now for apprenticeship bonus
Sector News
North West businesses are being advised to move fast to make the most
DCG boot camp leads to software development apprenticeship for online learner Andrew
Sector News
A software development ‘boot camp’ run by Derby College Group (@de
How intelligent AI chatbot technology is transforming the higher education admissions process
Sector News
Aberdeen University (@aberdeenuni) transforms clearing process with AI
Futures2021 festival of discovery returns to Plymouth
Sector News
Families will be able to discover more about the oceans, military hist

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 25 minutes ago

Building successful 16-19 Study Programmes – Funding,...

Overview To many, ESFA funded 16-19 Study Programme provision can seem a closed shop where contracts are rarely awarded and the landscape is...

  • Thursday, 07 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Broadcaster Jason Mohammad to launch media Academy at Cardiff and Vale College 37 minutes ago
Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: UE to offer students ‘Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligence’ course by the Royal College of Art 51 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6077)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page