Remote boosts Senior Team with four new VPs and names Marcelo Lebre COO

Remote CEO Job van der Voort

Following the company’s $1 billion valuation in July, Remote’s (@remote) Senior Team has welcomed Francesco Cardi from Onfido, Paula Dieli from Zendesk, Quentin Vassas from Checkout.com (@Checkout) and Sam Ross from Stephenson Law (@StephensonLawHQ)

Remote, the HR technology platform for international payroll, benefits and compliance, has announced that co-founder and CTO Marcelo Lebre has been appointed Chief Operations Officer as part of the company’s expansion following its Series B funding last month.

Lebre, who co-founded the company in 2019 along with CEO Job van der Voort, will be taking on the new role to continue building a tightly-integrated platform that reimagines global payroll, benefits, and compliance in the remote era.

Remote, which last month announced a $150 million funding round and a $1 billion valuation, has also appointed a number of new senior hires across the US and Europe.  Lebre will lead an enhanced operations team with three new VPs: Francesco Cardi, formerly Chief Strategy Officer and VP of Product Innovation at identity verification company Onfido, who joins as VP of Lifecycle Operations, Paula Dieli, previously VP of Program Management and Operations at Zendesk, taking the role of VP of Onboarding and Mobility and Quentin Vassas, former VP of Customer Operations at Checkout.com joining as VP of Payroll and Benefits.

In addition, Sam Ross, formerly of Stephenson Law, WorldRemit and ComplyAdvantage, has been appointed VP General Counsel, reporting to CEO Job van der Voort.

Marcelo Lebre, COO at Remote, commented:

“At Remote, we believe that great talent can be found anywhere in the world, and our rapidly growing base of international clients agrees with us. I am thrilled to be stepping into a new role as COO at this exciting time, as our team is bolstered with some of the best and brightest in the business. With an increased focus on our business operations, we will be positioned to offer superior support to our quickly expanding base of hyper-growth clients to scale seamlessly as they embrace the benefits of working with international talent.”

Paula Dieli, VP of Onboarding and Mobility, and former VP of Program Management and Operations at Zendesk, commented:

“I was truly energized when I first heard about Remote’s mission to open up the vast potential of the world for every person, business and country. This is a mission I believe in, and I look forward to applying my operational mindset and experience to help the company capitalize on its high-growth trajectory. “

Remote provides global payroll, benefits, and compliance services, allowing customers to recruit and manage talent internationally, without needing to set up business operations in each market. Remote is the only Employer of Record (EOR) that owns 100% of its global infrastructure. It has legal entities in more than 50 countries, with plans to cover 80 countries by the end of 2021, and the rest of the world by the end of 2022.

Last month Remote announced the release of its first-to-market Global Employee API that enables HR and payroll companies to leverage Remote’s vertically-integrated global employment capabilities and infrastructure within their own platforms, with employee management platform Rippling as the first beta partner.

The company offers special pricing via its Remote for Startups and Remote for Good, dedicated to Social Purpose Organisations, to equip these organizations with the tools necessary to onboard, pay, and manage their global teams in compliance with local laws at an accessible price point.  Earlier this month, Remote also launched Remote for Refugees, a program that makes it easy and cost effective for businesses to invest in refugee talent, offering free global employment for all employers hiring refugees who reside in countries where Remote has an entity.

Remote was recently recognised by Inc. Magazine in their annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The company was part of a select group of honorees due to Remote’s commitment to prioritising people and culture, its ongoing advocacy for a more inclusive, people-first future of work, and its extraordinary support offered to employees during a turbulent year.

