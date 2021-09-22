 
Barnsley College celebrates regional economic influence

Barnsley College’s Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Yiannis Koursis, speaking at the EMSI Economic Impact Briefing

@barnsleycollege has celebrated their success with the region’s best and brightest economic influencers.

The event was hosted to mark the College’s impact on the local economy, outlining statistics from a recent Economic Modelling Specialists International (EMSI) report.

Highlights included the influence Barnsley College has had on the digital sector, which has generated a total income of £21.6 million in the Sheffield City Region alone. It was also remarked that the College has contributed £708.5 million to the national economy over the course of students’ working lives, with a further £685.9 million contributed to the regional economy by alumni.

Guests included professionals from local businesses, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, Barnsley Hospital NHS Trust, Sheffield City Region (SCR) Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) were welcomed at the event which was opened by Barnsley College’s Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Yiannis Koursis.

 Simon Perryman, Chair of Governors at Barnsley College, said: “It has been absolutely fantastic to welcome guests back into the College after two unprecedented years. This event was a great opportunity to showcase the College and the impact we have on the local economy, as well as how passionate we are about Barnsley, education and transforming lives.”

David Akeroyd, Deputy Principal for Development and Productivity at Barnsley College, added: “We aim to deliver the highest quality provision for students, staff and our stakeholders to help them aspire to reach their full potential.
 

 “This also extends beyond our students and our campuses to our town and our region, where we are proud to stand as an anchor institution that bolsters the local economy in a number of ways.”

 

