 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University of Derby’s first cohort ‘graduates’ from government’s Help to Grow scheme

Details
Hits: 346
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The University’s (@DerbyUni) first cohort of students has graduated from the Help to Grow: Management programme after it was selected as one of the first Business Schools in the UK to deliver the government’s scheme.

The scheme, which is 90% funded by the UK government, was introduced to help businesses to scale up as the country recovers from the pandemic.

It was designed in partnership with the Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS) to support senior managers of small and medium sized businesses to boost their business’s performance, resilience, and long-term growth.

The programme is delivered through both online learning and face-to-face teaching, supported and guided by professional mentors and tutors who have industry knowledge, as well as experience managing and leading their own businesses.

Since launching the programme, the University has taken on responsibility for delivering the scheme across the East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

Angela Tooley, Enterprise Development Manager at the University of Derby, said:

“We are proud to be a partner in delivering the Help to Grow: Management programme.

“This programme has been designed in partnership with CABS, Small Business Charter accredited business schools from across the UK, and business leaders. Our hand-picked delivery team all have real-life relatable experiences to share from their own business careers and understand the pressures of working in a small business.

“Many small business leaders are time-poor and often struggle to find time to plan the future and engage with likeminded ambitious leaders. Our current participants are seeing the results both personally and professionally. Seeing the impact straight away from their actions they quickly start to reap the benefits of taking time to work on the business, rather than in it.”

Paula Twine, Operations Manager at Pinnacle Surveyors and one of the first cohort’s graduates, added:

“I’ve really enjoyed being part of the programme and meeting everyone and getting some great ideas. I would definitely recommend people look at joining the programme. A huge thank you to all the facilitators for all the advice and information you have given over the last 12 weeks.”

Browne Jacobson hosts UKâ€™s largest virtual legal careers event to boost access to careers in law
Sector News
Tomorrow, (Wednesday 27th October), national law firm Browne Jacobson
Deal reached to end long running Covid safety dispute at 49 prisons
Sector News
A long running dispute between prison educators at 49 prisons in Engla
Angolan Ambassador meets students and staff at the Royal Agricultural University
Sector News
The Angolan Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Geraldo Nunda, visite

You may also be interested in these articles:

Browne Jacobson hosts UK’s largest virtual legal careers event to boost access to careers in law
Sector News
Tomorrow, (Wednesday 27th October), national law firm Browne Jacobson
Deal reached to end long running Covid safety dispute at 49 prisons
Sector News
A long running dispute between prison educators at 49 prisons in Engla
Angolan Ambassador meets students and staff at the Royal Agricultural University
Sector News
The Angolan Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Geraldo Nunda, visite
High hopes Gen Z will close the digital skills gap – but young people are in a confidence crisis
Sector News
Three-quarters of tech leaders think Gen Z will solve the digital skil
Association of Apprentices (AoA) announces ‘Apprentices: Connect, Engage and Inspire’ - a new programme in collaboration with ITN Productions Industry News.
Sector News
Launching digitally during National Apprenticeship Week 7-13 February
New Imperial initiatives seek to break down barriers for Black-heritage students
Sector News
Imperial (@imperialcollege) has launched two new initiatives to engage
National Youth Football Association (NYFA) Sweden and ERUDIO International LTD join forces with NCFE
Sector News
International Sports Education organisation, NYFA Sweden (@NYFASweden)
Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business success
Sector News
Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business successAN APPRENTICE
Virtual Events and Hybrid Open Days - getting it right and getting results
Sector News
As virtual events and hybrid open days continue to be favoured in the
College steps in amid HGV driver shortage
Sector News
Cornwall’s largest college group (@CornwallCollege) has launched a b
Tips on how to support women experiencing menopause in the education sector
Sector News
Experts Share Tips On How To Support Women Experiencing Menopause In T
How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped a new way of managing my level 7 Master degree apprenticeship
Sector News
It’s a pandemic, I’m a single mum with 3 boys, a school governor a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6214)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page