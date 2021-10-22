 
Visionary Companies and Innovative Individuals at Inaugural 2021 PANGEO Awards

Globalization Partners (@GlobalPeo) Unveils the Winners of the Inaugural 2021 #PANGEOAwards  

Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, has unveiled the winners of their inaugural PANGEO Awards. Created to recognise visionary companies and individuals in their pursuit to expand globally, 12 award winners were recognised and rewarded for excellence in their fields. 

Awards were presented in the following categories:

  • Best Remote Culture;
  • Start-up Most Likely to Succeed;
  • Largest Country Expansion of the Year;
  • Largest Global Workforce Expansion of the Year;
  • Most Outstanding Growth of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year (see the full list of winners below). 

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, October 21 – on day two of the PANGEO conference.

The event which attracted over 7,000 registrations from all over the world, featured over 50 growth experts, founders and leaders, delivering over 30 keynotes and panel sessions over three days across three time zones. 

The list of 2021 PANGEO AWARDS winners are:

United States:

  • Best Remote Culture of the Year - DLZP Group (Texas)

  • Best Remote Culture Manager of the Year Award - Adam Hopewell, BEHAVOX (New York)

  • Start-up Most Likely to Succeed Manager of the Year - Lexie Roblez, Critical Project Services (Texas)

  • Largest Global Workforce Expansion of the Year Award – Thrasio (Massachusetts)

  • Largest Global Workforce Expansion Manager of the Year Award - Margaret Keag, 1021 Creative (California)

  • Most Outstanding Growth Manager of the Year Award - Nick Gomieo, ZOOM (California)

  • Most Innovative Company Manager of the Year Award - Trudy Sharpansky, Centric Software (California)

APAC: 

  • Most Outstanding Growth of the Year - PMT Security (Melbourne, Australia)

  • Most Innovative Company of the Year - Fly Far Ladies (Dhaka, Bangladesh)

EMEA: 

  • Largest Country Expansion of the Year Award – Jimdo (Hamburg, Germany)

  • Largest Country Expansion Manager of the Year Award - Simon McDonald, WorldRemit (London, UK)

  • Start-up Most Likely to Succeed - Talentum Africa (Quatre Bornes, Mauritius)

